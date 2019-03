Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. -- It's a sure sign that Spring is near as students at an area high school prepare to host their opening weekend of their Spring musical.

Theater students at Lowell High School will present "Mary Poppins" the musical for the next two weekends at Lowell Performing Arts Center.

Performances are planned for March 8th at 7 p.m., 9th at 7 p.m., 10th at 2 p.m., 15th at 7 p.m., and 16th at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door and can be purchased here.