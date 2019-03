× Mason Co. man charged with criminal sexual conduct

LUDINGTON, Mich. – A Mason County man has been charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor.

David Wildfong, 43, was arrested Wednesday on charges of CSC, 3rd degree, and CSC 4th degree, according to the Mason County Sheriff. The alleged victim is a minor who is under 15 years old and is a family friend.

Wildfong was arraigned Thursday. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.