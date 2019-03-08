Metallica playing in Van Andel Arena

Posted 11:20 PM, March 8, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: James Hetfield (L) and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform private, exclusive concert for SiriusXM listeners at The Apollo Theater on September 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the biggest rock bands in heavy metal history is returning to Grand Rapids is

Metallica is set to play at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m as part of their Worldwired Tour.

There’s also going to be a pre-show party with more music, plus some laughs and giveaways.

Tickets are sold out, but resales are available at Ticketmaster.

