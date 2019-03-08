× Metallica playing in Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the biggest rock bands in heavy metal history is returning to Grand Rapids is

Metallica is set to play at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m as part of their Worldwired Tour.

There’s also going to be a pre-show party with more music, plus some laughs and giveaways.

Tickets are sold out, but resales are available at Ticketmaster.