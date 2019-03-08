Michigan’s Adventure looking to fill 1,200 positions

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state’s biggest amusement and water park is looking to fill summertime positions and Michigan’s Adventure is hosting a job fair on March 13 hoping to fill them.

It will held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the park’s training center located at 4750 Whitehall Road in Muskegon.

The company says they’re looking to fill 1,200 positions for the summer months. They say applications for all positions including: food and beverage, lifeguarding, ride operations and park services.

Those 18-years-old will offered a starting wage of $11 an hour and those 16 or 17 will be offered $10 an hour.