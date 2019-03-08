More than dozen cats believed dead after Michigan house fire

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say up to 16 cats are believed to have died in a southeastern Michigan house fire.

The Monroe Fire Department responded about 2 a.m. Friday and Chief Rob Wight says the back of the home was engulfed in flames. The Monroe News reports a family of five, including three children, got out of the home safely but the cats were trapped inside.

WWJ-AM reports a dog was rescued from the home, where the family took in cats and cared for them. Wight says crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The cause is under investigation.

