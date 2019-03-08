Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It's International Women's Day, and there are a couple of events going on in West Michigan celebrating women.

Tonight, the judge who presided over Larry Nassar's sentencing in Ingham County will join a panel discussion at 20 Monroe Live. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is the woman of honor for the event. Kent County Judge Sara Smolenski will also take part in the discussion, which will focus on women empowerment.

Also, the West Michigan Women's Expo is at DeVos Place. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the door through the weekend.

International Women's Day first began in the early 1900s to mark social, political and economic achievements of women.

2. A proposal in Washington is looking to get rid of daylight saving time, again. It seems this happens twice a year, every year.

This weekend, we'll lose an hour of sleep as we "spring forward," and some say it can have some serious health consequences.

That's why senators in Florida are re-introducing the Sunshine Protection Act, a federal bill that would keep daylight savings time year-round, hopefully keeping your sleep schedule on track.

Some say it would be a welcomed change, while others say it has never really been an issue.

3. This weekend, you can get your kids some spring clothes on a budget.

Vanguard Charter Academy in Kent County is hosting a Mom to Mom Sale.

It's happening from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at the school which is located on 52nd Street in Wyoming.

Guests will get into the event for free.

4. Volunteers are needed this weekend for the annual Kids Food Basket "Go Orange Pop-Up Event."

It's planned for Sunday, March 10 at the Quest Center at Grand Rapids Christian High School.

You'll be helping people put together trail mix packs for the 1 in 5 kids in West Michigan who are affected by hunger.

Volunteers will also be able to decorate sack supper bags, which are given to kids in the community.

The event goes from 2 to 4 p.m. and of course, everyone is encouraged to wear orange to celebrate.

5. Today's the last chance to give your input for the Whitecaps next fan food favorite!

There are 10 options to choose from: some are sweet like Marge's Donut Sundae shaped like a catcher's mitt, and others are more savory like the Oinkurrito which is a flour tortilla filled with pulled pork, bacon, and mac-n-cheese.

The winner will be announced later in the month. Meantime, the Whitecaps home opener is set for Saturday, April 6.