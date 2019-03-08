Muskegon girls win consecutive district titles for first time in program history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Alyza Winston had the game-high 16 points to help lead Muskegon to a 46-42 win over Reeths-Puffer to claim back-to-back district championships for the first time in program history.

"I preached that today in the locker room before the game," Big Reds head coach Rodney Walker said, "I said 'hey, you guys are setting history every time you step on the floor.'"

"We made history again," Winston said, "we made history last year winning a regional championship, the girls have never done that before. And they haven't ever won two district titles in a row, so it meant a lot to us to win two in a row like that."

Muskegon will take on East Kentwood on Monday evening in the regional semifinal.