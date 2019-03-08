Muskegon girls win consecutive district titles for first time in program history

Posted 11:52 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14AM, March 9, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Alyza Winston had the game-high 16 points to help lead Muskegon to a 46-42 win over Reeths-Puffer to claim back-to-back district championships for the first time in program history.

"I preached that today in the locker room before the game," Big Reds head coach Rodney Walker said, "I said 'hey, you guys are setting history every time you step on the floor.'"

"We made history again," Winston said, "we made history last year winning a regional championship, the girls have never done that before. And they haven't ever won two district titles in a row, so it meant a lot to us to win two in a row like that."

Muskegon will take on East Kentwood on Monday evening in the regional semifinal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.