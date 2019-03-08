Police searching for homicide suspect near WMU

Posted 1:32 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, March 8, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kalamazoo police officers are currently pursuing a homicide suspect near the Western Michigan University campus.

Campus safety sent out a message at about 1:20 p.m they are searching an area north of campus near West Main Street. Anyone in that area is advised to exercise caution.

Kalamazoo College is currently on lockdown.

As of 2:30 p.m., FOX 17 crews saw police activity at Charles Avenue and Phelps Avenue and also in the 900 block of West North Street.

We have a crew in the area and we’ll have more details when they become available.

