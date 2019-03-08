Portage Central hangs on for district championship win over Kalamazoo Central

Posted 11:43 PM, March 8, 2019

PORTAGE, Mich -- Portage Central would pull ahead by double digits in the second quarter but in the second half, the Lady Maroon Giants would storm back. The Lady Mustangs would hang on for a 54-47 win to improve to 16-4 overall, they'll face DeWitt on Monday night in the regional semifinal.

