2 Dead, 1 Injured in Muskegon County Crash

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a crash in Muskegon County Saturday morning.

According to Newaygo County dispatch, it happened just after 1 a.m. on South Maple Island Road at Crystal Lake Road.

One other person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Michigan State Police is still investigating a cause.