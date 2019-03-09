3 people shot in officer-involved shooting

Posted 7:32 AM, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56AM, March 9, 2019

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff`s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 4 a.m. in Pennfield Township. A woman says her husband came home drunk and assaulted her, so she left and went to a relative’s house nearby.

Her two adult sons went to confront their father, when he shot at them both.

One was shot in the stomach and the other in the leg.

They both escaped and went to join their mother.

When police arrived at the home, there was a shootout with the father.

He is dead, but no officers were hurt.

We’ll bring you more details when we receive them.

