Branch County crash sends Fremont teen to hospital

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A teenage girl was injured when she was thrown from her vehicle during a Saturday morning crash.

A 9 a.m. Saturday, Branch CountySheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a traffic accident on Hodunk Road north of Miller Lake Road. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found that the driver, a 16-year-old girl from Fremont, had been alone in the vehicle and was thrown from it during the crash.

The driver was conscious, alert and able to provide medical information for treatment.

She was transported from the scene to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo by LifeCare Ambulance with numerous injuries.

Deputies where assisted by LifeCare Ambulance, the Bronson Fire Department and the Michigan State Police traffic accident investigator.