Branch County crash sends Fremont teen to hospital

Posted 11:09 AM, March 9, 2019, by

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A teenage girl was injured when she was thrown from her vehicle during a Saturday morning crash.

A 9 a.m. Saturday, Branch CountySheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a traffic accident on Hodunk Road north of Miller Lake Road. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found that the driver, a 16-year-old girl from Fremont, had been alone in the vehicle and was thrown from it during the crash.

The driver was conscious, alert and able to provide medical information for treatment.

She was transported from the scene to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo by LifeCare Ambulance with numerous injuries.

Deputies where assisted by LifeCare Ambulance, the Bronson Fire Department and the Michigan State Police traffic accident investigator.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.