CALEDONIA, Mich. -- Caledonia High School students are performing the Broadway musical "Mary Poppins."

Jeanette, Jeremy, and Natalie joined the FOX 17 morning crew to tell them about the show.

Performances are happening on Saturday, March 9th at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $9 online or $12 at the door.

For more information, head to chsplayers.org.