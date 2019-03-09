Crews rescue woman from water-filled ditch after slideoff

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Georgetown Township Fire Department crew rescued a 62-year-old woman from a deep drainage ditch Saturday after her SUV went off a road.

It happened around 6:33 p.m., along 40th Avenue south of Port Sheldon Street. Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies noticed upon arrival the vehicle had suffered significant damage.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release 62-year-old Sharon Boersma of Hudsonville was heading northbound on 40th Avenue when she lost control of her Ford Escape in the snow and slush, and left the roadway. The vehicle plunged into a drainage ditch holding about five feet of water.

After crews pulled Boersma out of the ditch, she was driven by Life EMS ambulance to Metro Health Hospital for treatment of injuries to her head and leg.

She was listed in critical-but-stable condition.

Police are still investigating.