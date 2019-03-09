Luxury event space “Port 393” coming to Holland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. — City leaders in Holland have approved a plan for a new luxury event space.

Holland native Candice Grinwis and her fiancé, Brian Grant, said they were ecstatic following the city’s decision.

"We’ve always enjoyed rooftop bars and we’ve always enjoyed being near the water in whatever we do and the fact that we can combine these two and offer to people to use as an experience is awesome,” says Grinwis.

The name of the venue will be Port 393 and construction will begin as soon as the ground thaws.

The contemporary building will be two stories including a rooftop bar that graces guests with unobstructed views of Lake Macatawa and a romantic open staircase.

Grinwis says she thought of the idea with weddings in mind.

“When we went to get married we couldn’t find a fit in a venue so we thought, ‘you know, there’s a huge opportunity, and it’s a way for us to help improve Holland.’"

The building plans incorporate many unique aspects of the lakeside town, guests will also have access to the public boat launch, just one block away at Kollin Park.

“So people will be able to incorporate a boat however they want,” said Grinwis. “They can end the night by going for a sunset cruise on Lake Michigan, or they can go on a cruise between the reception and the ceremony."

Guests will be able to start enjoying Port 393 in October to November of 2019.

Grinwis says she can’t wait for that time next fall to show her beloved hometown their newest attraction.

“It’s such a destination city. Our downtown is amazing, we’ve got tons of restaurants, we’ve got tons of hotels, so the capacity for Holland to take people in is wonderful,” she said.

Multiple businesses have already reached out to book Port 393 for Christmas parties in 2019.

If you’re interested in hosting at the event venue you can reach out to them on their website.