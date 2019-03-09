× Man arrested after chase, stolen gun recovered

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A 26-year-old man man is arrested after he fled from police following a traffic stop.

Kalamazoo sheriffs say they were conducting a traffic stop on the suspension that a vehicle was driving recklessly near west North St and Simpson St. They also received a report of the same car driving through yards just prior to the car being pulled over. When the patrol car attempted to stop the car, that’s when the driver sped off.

Soon after running a red light, the vehicle struck another car causing minor injuries to the other car’s occupants. After driving for two more blocks, the car quit, and the driver left on foot, leaving a stolen handgun that was recovered by officers.

Sheriffs set up a perimeter and called in a k-9 in to conduct a track. The suspect was found hiding behind garbage cans and was placed under arrest, without incident. while in custody it’s was found that he had multiple outstanding warrants.