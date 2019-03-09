Mask-wearing, gun-holding bandit holds up gas station

Wind and Winter Weather Advisories Posted

WYOMING, Mich.  —  Wyoming Public Safety says a man wearing a black mask over his face held up a gas station late Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. at the Admiral Gas station, 3221 S. Division Avenue. That’s at 32nd Street SW.

Police say no one was injured, but the bandit took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. He’s black and was wearing dark clothing.

Public Safety says he was armed with a handgun, and was last seen running southwest from the business. No surveillance photos or video were immediately available.

Anyone with more information about it should call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer: (616)-774-2345.

