Multi-car, multi-injury crash in Newaygo County

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Newaygo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a multiple-injury accident Saturday afternoon that closed the intersection of E. Baseline Road and S. Elm Avenue.

It happened sometime after 3 p.m. Saturday in Big Prairie Township. There was no immediate indication how it happened.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page “Baseline is expected to be closed for an extended period of time while an investigation is conducted. Please avoid the area.”

Newaygo County Central Dispatch told FOX at 4:28 p.m. police were still on the scene, and the intersection was still closed.

No names of those involved in the crash were made available.