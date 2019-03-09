Steady rain & wind dominate late Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- A late winter storm pushes into the plains and upper Midwest during the day Saturday, but our main headlines will be windy and rainy conditions later today.

Expect a wide area of moderate rainfall later on this evening. Even a few areas to the north could encounter some brief freezing rain as well. Steady rain continues as temperatures generally warm up overnight.

Our counties to the north are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 PM - 1 AM because of the threat of light icing. I would expect up to a .10" of icing on untreated surfaces. While this has brief impacts, most of our temperatures warm up overnight.

The other issues are increasing wind out of the east with gusts up to 50 mph possible! This will last into the overnight hours before switching to the south as temperatures warm up a bit.

With steady rain for several hours, between a 0.5" and an inch of rain is possible by Sunday morning.

Our biggest impacts down the road will be minor flooding. Not only for Sunday but as temperature increase and snow melts into swollen rivers. We'll keep you posted on any flooding headlines the rest of the week.