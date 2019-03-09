Two G.R. children killed in I-96 crash southeast of Lansing

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says two children from Grand Rapids were killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday night along I-96 in Wheatfield Township.

Police say a 29-year-old Romulus man was behind the wheel, heading east with his 8-year-old daughter and 9 -year-old son in the backseat of the car. The Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page he was “driving aggressively and attempting to pass vehicles on the shoulder of the highway when he lost control, leaving the road backwards, striking a tree with the rear of the vehicle”.

Sheriff’s investigators say the two children died at the scene, and the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No names were released.

Police are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash. And they’re asking any crash witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517)-676-8251.