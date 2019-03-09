Icy travel and strong wind on tap for several West Michigan counties

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service, ahead of this weekend storm system, have posted Winter Weather Advisories for Mecosta and Newaygo counties from 7 p.m. tonight to 1 a.m. Sunday and a Wind Advisory for Branch, St. Joseph, Cass and Berrien counties from midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday.

The Winter Weather Advisory covers the potential for freezing rain to accumulate up to two tenths of an inch. This would be more than enough ice to casue slick travel this evening and overnight, and also a scattered power outage potential. Wind could also gust up to 40 mph tonight, elevating the power outage risk if ice does accumulate.

The Wind Advisory highlights the potential for wind gusts up to 45 mph overnight. While most of West Michigan could see 40 to 45 mph wind gusts tonight into tomorrow morning, those in the wind advisory have the best chance of hitting the 45 mph threshold triggering the headline.

If other counties are added to the advisories, an update to this post will follow. Outside of the wind and potential freezing rain, heavy non-freezing rain showers with even a few rumbles of thunder are likely tonight. A few cities could see up to an inch of rainfall.

