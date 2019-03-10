Wind and Winter Weather Advisories Posted

Approximately 100 galloons of fuel, oil spilt on roadway in semi crash Sunday

Posted 4:32 PM, March 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:54PM, March 10, 2019

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi driver reportedly fell asleep and crashed, spilling approximately 100 gallons of fuel and oil on M-60 near Timberlane Drive in Newberg Township.

Katharine Marie Aris, 50, was driving east on M-60 when she crashed the semi truck just before 6 am Sunday.

Aris was transported to the hospital for her injuries. No one else was injured in this incidents.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to police.

