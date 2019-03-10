Approximately 100 galloons of fuel, oil spilt on roadway in semi crash Sunday

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi driver reportedly fell asleep and crashed, spilling approximately 100 gallons of fuel and oil on M-60 near Timberlane Drive in Newberg Township.
Katharine Marie Aris, 50, was driving east on M-60 when she crashed the semi truck just before 6 am Sunday.
Aris was transported to the hospital for her injuries. No one else was injured in this incidents.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to police.
3 comments
Shiloh's mom
Galoons??? Come on writer of this article – a simple spell check would have caught this error. Very unprofessional.
Beannee
Galloons! Lol. When I typed that in a in it spellchecked to balloons.😄
Jeanne
I guess I shouldn’t make fun. I screwed up also!