Couple celebrates 64th anniversary with a special, bucket list date night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Hospice patient in Grand Rapids is using his final wish to do something special for his high school sweetheart.

Bernie Doublestein, 84, has been married to his wife Mary Ann for 64 years and according to him the romance has never fizzled out.

Suffering from chest troubles, Doublestein decided to create his silver bucket list and on the top of his list was to take MAry Ann out on one more date.

With the help of some friends and the Sunset Legacy Foundation, the couple enjoyed flowers, cupcakes, hand holding and a night at the theater to see “Mamma Mia.”

The two lovebirds will officially celebrate their 64th anniversary on March 18 and they said the key to a long marriage is always kissing each other goodbye and when they return.