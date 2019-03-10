Wind and Winter Weather Advisories Posted

Crowdfunding campaign launched for Hamtramck Stadium

Hamtramck Stadium

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — Plans are underway to restore a Detroit-area ballpark that once was home to Negro Leagues professional baseball teams.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. says a crowdfunding campaign has been launched for Hamtramck Stadium. Organizers want to update the stadium for baseball, soccer, cricket and other community uses.

The campaign is being offered through Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity. If it reaches its goal of $50,000 by April 2, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Public Spaces Community Placesprogram.

Hamtramck Stadium is one of the few remaining ballparks used by separate Negro Leagues before Major League Baseball integrated in 1947. It was built in the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck in 1930 and was home to three Negro Leagues teams.

1 Comment

  • Matt McCartney

    Ah yes……..Hamtramck. Deep in the heart of Michiganistan. “Other uses” that’s cute. Is that the clever new euphemism for mosque?

    Reply
