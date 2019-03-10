GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It's a bit of an underdog story as No. 7 Grand Valley defeated No. 1 Davenport, 80-70 in a thrilling GLIAC championship game. The Lakers will head to their first NCAA tournament since the 2009-10 season. Head coach Ric Wesley and junior guard Hunter Hale joined us in-studio to recap the win over Davenport and look ahead to the NCAA tournament.
Grand Valley wins GLIAC championship, headed to the NCAA tournament
-
GVSU women clinch outright GLIAC title with win over Davenport
-
Davenport tops GVSU, finishes regular season on 12-game winning streak
-
Davenport comes away with impressive GLIAC win over Grand Valley
-
Grand Valley women bounce back with win over Davenport
-
DeBoer’s career night helps Grand Valley women upset top-ranked Ashland
-
-
Davenport tops Northwood, maintains first place in the GLIAC
-
Davenport tops Wisconsin-Parkside in battle of GLIAC division leaders
-
Davenport takes GLIAC South lead after win over Purdue Northwest
-
From Philadelphia to Grand Rapids: How Dyllon Hudson-Emory landed at Davenport
-
Rivalry Flashback: Hope beats Calvin in 2003 MIAA Tournament
-
-
Hope-Calvin flashback: Knights beat Hope advance to NCAA tournament in 2015
-
Ferris State, Grand Valley State set for only scheduled meeting in basketball
-
Cassidy Boensch rises up at GVSU