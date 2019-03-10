Grand Valley wins GLIAC championship, headed to the NCAA tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It's a bit of an underdog story as No. 7 Grand Valley defeated No. 1 Davenport, 80-70 in a thrilling GLIAC championship game. The Lakers will head to their first NCAA tournament since the 2009-10 season. Head coach Ric Wesley and junior guard Hunter Hale joined us in-studio to recap the win over Davenport and look ahead to the NCAA tournament.