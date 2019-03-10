× Gusty winds for all of West Michigan throughout Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — National Weather Service Wind Advisory is in effect for our entire viewing area until 8 o’clock this evening. The wind gusts could work upwards of 45 mph this afternoon and then slowly calm late this evening. West Michigan weather remains active as we transition from rain and ice to snow showers with minor accumulations. Slick roads and scattered power outages are possible. Follow the Consumers Energy Outage Map for any scattered outages that have already or may occur through the day.

We will work into a calm pattern with a mix of sun and cloud for Monday and Tuesday before another windy and rainy system moves in for Wednesday and Thursday. Download the FOX17 weather app for instant updates on changing weather conditions in your area.