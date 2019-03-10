Wind and Winter Weather Advisories Posted

Heavy police presence outside of hospital in New York

Posted 10:17 PM, March 10, 2019, by

BRONXVILLE, NY — Police are on the scene in what’s being called a ‘massive presence’ outside of a hospital in New York.

According to our Tribune affiliate WPIX, officials are responding to an ‘ongoing situation’ at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville.

No other information about the situation has been released just yet, but armored and SWAT vehicles are on scene, along with multiple police departments.

This is a developing story. 

