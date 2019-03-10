Kalamazoo issues Boil Water Advisory after water-main break

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo’s Department of Public Services issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory on Saturday due to a water-main break on Arthur Avenue.

The DPS says the advisory is for all water intended for drinking, ingestion or any consumptive uses within the affected area:

Arthur Avenue – From Dearborn Avenue (northern boundary) to Charles Avenue (southern boundary), both sides of the street.

Kenilworth Avenue – Only the northeast corner of Kenilworth Avenue and Arthur Avenue.

The Department of Public Services saysin a news release there have not been any confirmed tests showing bacteria present in the water main at the location of the infrastructure repair. And “is expected that the advisory will be lifted within 72 hours (March 12).”