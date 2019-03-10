Wind and Winter Weather Advisories Posted

Lowell woman killed, three others critically injured in crash

Posted 5:42 PM, March 10, 2019, by

Eagle Township, Mich. — Dana Lahaie, 36, from the Lowell area passed away Saturday after sustaining injuries in a crash in Eagle Township.

Ryan Lahaie, Dana Lahaie and their 3-year-old son were traveling west on I-96 near Wright Road around 6:30 pm when they struck a eastbound vehicle head on.

Thomas Hahn, 55, was the driver of the eastbound vehicle. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Ryan Lahaie, 38, was also transported in critical condition, and the 3-year-old boy is reportedly on life support at Sparrow Hospital.

It is unclear what caused this crash, however, police believe alcohol may have been a factor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.