Lowell woman killed, three others critically injured in crash

Eagle Township, Mich. — Dana Lahaie, 36, from the Lowell area passed away Saturday after sustaining injuries in a crash in Eagle Township.

Ryan Lahaie, Dana Lahaie and their 3-year-old son were traveling west on I-96 near Wright Road around 6:30 pm when they struck a eastbound vehicle head on.

Thomas Hahn, 55, was the driver of the eastbound vehicle. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Ryan Lahaie, 38, was also transported in critical condition, and the 3-year-old boy is reportedly on life support at Sparrow Hospital.

It is unclear what caused this crash, however, police believe alcohol may have been a factor.