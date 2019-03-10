Wind and Winter Weather Advisories Posted

Man struck, injured by train in Kalamazoo

Posted 3:38 PM, March 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:04PM, March 10, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man, 58, was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being struck by an Amtrak train near the Kalamazoo Station located on North Burdick Street.

The man was allegedly walking very close to the tracks when the crash occurred, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety official.

The man reportedly disregarded the Amtrak’s air horn, flashing lights and descending gates.  The low speed train also activated its emergency brakes in attempts to avoid hitting the man.

According to a KDPS official, the man suffered minor injuries after the train’s “cow catcher” struck him and knocked him off the tracks.  He is expected to be okay.

The train was  in route from Pontiac to Chicago when the incident occurred.

The train will not resume service until police complete their investigation, according to Amtrak officials.

