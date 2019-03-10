Wind and Winter Weather Advisories Posted

Michigan State defeats Michigan to claim second consecutive Big Ten title

Posted 5:16 AM, March 10, 2019, by

EAST LANSING, Mich -- It was a sold out crowd of 14,797 at the Breslin Center on Saturday night where the Spartans and Wolverines battled for a regular season Big Ten championship. The Wolverines would jump out to an early 17-7 lead, ten of those points coming from freshman Ignas Brazdeikis. Michigan would carry a 35-29 advantage into the locker room at halftime before the Spartans flipped a switch.

In the second half, with just over ten minutes to go, Michigan State took the lead with a three pointer from Cassius Winston that banked in off of the backboard, part of his game-high 23 points on the night. The Spartans would go on a 9-2 run to the next media timeout and wouldn't look back, 75-63 the final.

Grand Rapids Christian alum, Xavier Tillman was big once again for the Spartans with 17 points and six rebounds while also adding five blocks.

The Spartans will be the one-seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament and there's a chance the two teams could meet for a third time later this week in Chicago.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.