Michigan State defeats Michigan to claim second consecutive Big Ten title

EAST LANSING, Mich -- It was a sold out crowd of 14,797 at the Breslin Center on Saturday night where the Spartans and Wolverines battled for a regular season Big Ten championship. The Wolverines would jump out to an early 17-7 lead, ten of those points coming from freshman Ignas Brazdeikis. Michigan would carry a 35-29 advantage into the locker room at halftime before the Spartans flipped a switch.

In the second half, with just over ten minutes to go, Michigan State took the lead with a three pointer from Cassius Winston that banked in off of the backboard, part of his game-high 23 points on the night. The Spartans would go on a 9-2 run to the next media timeout and wouldn't look back, 75-63 the final.

Grand Rapids Christian alum, Xavier Tillman was big once again for the Spartans with 17 points and six rebounds while also adding five blocks.

The Spartans will be the one-seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament and there's a chance the two teams could meet for a third time later this week in Chicago.