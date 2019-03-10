One person struck, injured by train in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being struck by an Amtrak train near the Kalamazoo Station located on North Burdick Street.

The man was allegedly intoxicated walking on the tracks when the crash occurred, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety official.

The train conductor was reportedly honking the horn to warn the man and pulled the emergency breaks.

According to a KDPS official, the man suffered minor injuries after the train’s “cow catcher” struck him and knocked him off the tracks. He is expected to be okay.

The train was in route from Pontiac to Chicago when the incident occurred.

The train will not resume service until police complete their investigation, according to Amtrak officials.