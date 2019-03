Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The historic Amway Grand Plaza is launching their new brunch series at The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck.

The series is to relocate from Cygnus27 during renovations and curate new, delicious morning cuisine, made from scratch!

Guests can dine from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. tasting pizza, carved prime rib, eggs to order, handcrafted cocktails, pastries, and desserts.

Prices are $29 for adults and $15 for children.

