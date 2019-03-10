× Two men behind bars, 1 still at large after chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich – Two people are behind bars with a third still on the run after fleeing and eluding police during a traffic stop.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety say it happened early Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. Police were on the lookout for a wanted suspect and attempted to pull a car over near Cobb St. and Elizabeth St.

Authorities say the car fled from the officers and was found in a nearby parking lot with the passengers running away on foot. After a short chase, the 23-year-old male driver was arrested on several felony charges.

Police then used a K9 to track the second passenger, finding him hiding at a nearby home. He was arrested on four outstanding warrants. Both suspects were lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on a variety of warrants and charges.

Police are still looking for a 19-year-old man. If you know anything about this incident please call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer.