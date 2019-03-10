× Venezuela president blames U.S. for massive power outage there

CARACAS, Venezuela (CNN) — Venezuela’s embattled president and his opposition rival held dueling rallies in the capital Caracas on Saturday as the country struggled with an ongoing power outage affecting 70 percent of the country.

Parts of Venezuela remained without power after 70 percent of the nation had an outage Thursday and officials warned that hospitals were at risk.

Addressing supporters Saturday, President Nicolas Maduro blamed the US for the blackout, saying the grid had been sabotaged, while the US has attributed the outage to the Maduro regime’s “incompetence.”

In a defiant speech in another part of Caracas, Venezuela’s self-declared interim president, Juan Guaido, assured followers that all options were on the table to get Maduro out of office.