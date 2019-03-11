2 arrested on child porn charges

Mug shots of William Naill (left) and Steven Crawford.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people have been arraigned on charges connected to their alleged possession of child pornography.

William Naill, 34, was arrested at his Muskegon residence after an investigation to his online activity led to the Muskegon County prosecutor issuing charges of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

Steven Crawford, 56, was investigated after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities executed a search warrant at his residence in Baldwin and said they found evidence of Crawford’s possession of child sexually abusive material.

He has been charged with child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

