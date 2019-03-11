School delays and cancellations
Wind and Winter Weather Advisories Posted

Adoptive Family Support Network to host event at Meijer Gardens

Posted 7:31 AM, March 11, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Adoptive Family Support Network is hosting an event for adoptive families on Tuesday at Meijer Gardens. Organizers joined us in studio to preview the event.

The organization meets with families across Kent County every month. Their mission is to support adoptive families as they welcome new kids into their home and provide long-term guidance and support.

The Adoptive Family Support Network is a program through D.A. Blodgett St. John.

To learn more information about Tuesday’s event click here or visit the organization’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.