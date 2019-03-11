Adoptive Family Support Network to host event at Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Adoptive Family Support Network is hosting an event for adoptive families on Tuesday at Meijer Gardens. Organizers joined us in studio to preview the event.

The organization meets with families across Kent County every month. Their mission is to support adoptive families as they welcome new kids into their home and provide long-term guidance and support.

The Adoptive Family Support Network is a program through D.A. Blodgett St. John.

To learn more information about Tuesday’s event click here or visit the organization’s Facebook page by clicking here.