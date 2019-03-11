Butterflies are still Blooming at Meijer Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 24th annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition at Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is the largest tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation. More than 7,000 butterflies and moths representing approximately 60 species from regions of Costa Rica, Ecuador, the Philippines, and Kenya can all be seen!

Learn from butterfly experts all about how light and shadow affect butterfly behavior, color, and the natural environment where they flourish.

The butterflies will fly freely through April 30 in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.