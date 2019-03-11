School delays and cancellations
Wind and Winter Weather Advisories Posted

Butterflies are still Blooming at Meijer Gardens

Posted 6:57 AM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59AM, March 11, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 24th annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition at Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is the largest tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation. More than 7,000 butterflies and moths representing approximately 60 species from regions of Costa Rica, Ecuador, the Philippines, and Kenya can all be seen!

Learn from butterfly experts all about how light and shadow affect butterfly behavior, color, and the natural environment where they flourish.

The butterflies will fly freely through April 30 in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.