Coopersville man sentenced for drunk driving crash that killed two people

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A Coopersville man will spend at least ten years in prison after a fatal crash in August.

Bruce Ross was sentenced Monday to seven to 15 years in prison on two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and 40 months to five years for one count of Operating While Impaired. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Four other charges against Ross, 63, were dropped in the plea deal.

Ross was driving south on 40th Avenue near Cleveland Street when he struck Larry and Joyce Hein of Marne who were riding on a 3-wheel motorcycle. They were both killed in the crash.