MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – The Manistee County Sheriff says counterfeit money is being passed around the county.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that some of the bills are printed with “Motion Picture Use Only” while other more recent incidents say the fake bills say “Copy Money” on them.

If you have received any of the counterfeit money or anyone tries to pass you a counterfeit bill, call Manistee County Central Dispatch at 231-723-6241.