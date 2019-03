× Diana Ross coming to DeVos Performance Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Diana Ross is bringing her latest tour to DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids this summer.

Ross will take the stage for her Diamond Diana 75th Birthday: A Year a Celebration Tour at 7:30 p.m. July 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.