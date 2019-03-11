Droste’s late bucket sends Pewamo-Westphalia to the regional finals

Posted 11:18 PM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20AM, March 12, 2019

KENT CITY, Mich -- Down one late in the fourth quarter, Pewamo-Westphalia junior Ellie Droste drove to the bucket, scored and was fouled.  She hit the free throw and Kent City's shot to tie at the buzzer missed and the Pirates advance to the regional final with a 35-33 win.

Droste scored a game-high 15 point for P-W which trailed 9-8 after the first quarter, 17-14 at halftime and 27-25 after three quarters.

Pewamo-Westphalia will play Calvin Christian (12-11) Wednesday night in the regional final at Kent City.

Zara Weber led the Eagles with 13 points, finishing a brilliant career.

