Family mourns children killed in crash on I-96

Posted 10:08 PM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, March 11, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The family of 8-year-old De'Asia and 9-year-old De'Andre Moore say they are heartbroken after their deaths in a crash on I-96 near Lansing on Friday.

The children were born and raised in Detroit, but living in Grand Rapids and attending school at East Kelloggsville.

The children's mother, Tiara Moore, said she is incredibly grateful to the school for being so kind to them during this time.

Moore also says she is not angry with the children's father, who was a good dad. He is still fighting for his life in a Lansing-area hospital.

The children's grandmother echoed her daughter's comments, saying she is waiting until the investigation by Ingham County Sheriff's Department into the crash is complete before passing judgement.

The crash happened while the children's father was taking them to his home for his weekend in Detroit.

The family said they are incredibly grateful for the support of the community, especially financially as they mourn the loss of De'Asia and De'Andre.

 

