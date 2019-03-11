School delays and cancellations
Wind and Winter Weather Advisories Posted

Free Pancake Day at IHOP to help local kids in need

Posted 5:32 AM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40AM, March 11, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- You may want to get up early before work or school Tuesday as IHOP celebrates its free pancake day for the 14th year.

The chain will offer a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes Tuesday, March 12 at all of its restaurants including here in West Michigan.

Customers are encouraged, though to make a donation to kids at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for children fighting life-threatening illness.

The money raised will help kids and their families pay for medical care.

"This is a great cause we've been doing it for so long iHop typically averages between $2.5 to 3 million dollars a year that they raised working with the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for that long and we've been locally here for that long," said Walid Jamal, iHop franchise operator.

The free pancake frenzy runs Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.