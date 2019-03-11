Free Pancake Day at IHOP to help local kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- You may want to get up early before work or school Tuesday as IHOP celebrates its free pancake day for the 14th year.

The chain will offer a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes Tuesday, March 12 at all of its restaurants including here in West Michigan.

Customers are encouraged, though to make a donation to kids at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for children fighting life-threatening illness.

The money raised will help kids and their families pay for medical care.

"This is a great cause we've been doing it for so long iHop typically averages between $2.5 to 3 million dollars a year that they raised working with the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for that long and we've been locally here for that long," said Walid Jamal, iHop franchise operator.

The free pancake frenzy runs Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.