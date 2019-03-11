Get a sneak peek of Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series, coming to Van Andel Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're 12 feet tall, 12 feet wide, and can weigh over 10,000 pounds. With the horsepower under the hood, they can still fly into the air at heights up to 30 feet using standard cars as mere speed bumps. We're talking about monster trucks, and they're coming to Van Andel Arena for Monster Jam!

Todd got a closer look at the high powered event, learning what goes into setting up the track, the drivers behind the monster vehicles, pit parties, and more.

Monster Jam will be at Van Andel Arena March 22-24.

For details on show times and pit parties, visit ticketmaster.com, or purchase tickets in person at the Van Andel Arena Box office.