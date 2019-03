Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Some residents staying at a West Michigan hotel were evacuated early Monday morning after a fire broke out.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 4741 28th Street in Grand Rapids, near the Ford International Airport.

We're told a fire broke out in a utility room activating the hotel's sprinklers. No one was injured and residents have since been allowed back in.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.