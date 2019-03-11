Grace Christian wins national championship on last season shot

WYOMING, Mich --  Grace Christian freshman Kellum Bridgeforth hit a three with just seconds to play in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association championship game in Greenville, South Carolina Saturday to win the title for the Tigers.

"I just didn't even think about it because I was expecting Brandon or Kregel to take the last shot" Bridgeforth said.  "But they swung it to me and I just knew that time was coming down and I had to take it."

This is the sixth title national championship for Grace in the last 14 years, and perhaps the most memorable.

"This one is special just because of the excitement of anytime a last second shot goes in" 14th year head coach Gary Bailey said.  "Really I have a hard time remembering it, it happened right in front of me when Kellum hit that shot and I didn't realize it went in but I could hear the guys celebrating behind me so I was already back to business making sure that they didn't hit a last second shot."

Grace beat Great Lakes Christian College out of Lansing, 84-83.

