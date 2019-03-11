× Hair cut from tails of two horses in Cedar Springs

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Cedar Springs family is looking for the person who cut the hair from two of their horses’ tails.

The Scott family says that they were shocked to find chunks of hair cut from the tails of two of their three horses. They don’t think the perpetrator was a disgruntled neighbor or a teen pulling a prank, but was someone who was trying to make some money.

The family found the hair was missing from Shadow and Gypsy on Tuesday. They contact the Kent County Sheriff’s office they checked around in the neighborhood.

It turns out that horse hair can sell for as much as $50 per pound.

Tail hair does take years to grow back and the family says that the hair makes life for the horses more comfortable. They use their tails to keep flies away.

The horse were not physically injured, but the family is upset.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.