High School student battling anxiety, depression now sees ‘light in the darkness’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURR OAK , Mich. — For Keydilee Rodriguez, music is more than just her passion. She’s been playing the trumpet, french horn and a little bit of the piano for years and over time it’s become therapeutic.

“Music, it’s helping me get through my depression and my anxiety” Keydilee said during an interview at Burr Oak High School where she’s a senior. “I listen to instrumental music especially brass because it’s relaxing.”

Music calms her during panic and anxiety attacks, she said. She’s learned to use music as a coping tool when dealing with life’s challenges.

“When I was a child I went through a lot of like abuse like sexually, physically and emotionally, and not anyone knowing about it,” Keydilee said.

Keydilee kept it all to herself for years, she said. However she chose to speak up about it in December when she took an annual survey at school that asked questions on a range of topics from literacy to bullying.

“They came around with a sheet of paper, saying if we need to talk just write something,” Keydilee said. “I just said I was having thoughts and that’s when people came in and started talking to me.”

Keydilee wrote that she was having thoughts of suicide. She said it was triggered after a classmate took his own life.

“Our kids suffer from so much baggage that people don’t know about,” Kris said. “And not just Burr Oak’s kids but kids in general.”

After the student died, Kris made sure to include questions about mental health she said. By Christmas, she tallied up the results and learned that 30 percent of the high school students at Burr Oak struggled with depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide.

Kris was alarmed, she said. That’s the highest number it’s ever been.

“I care for them,” said Kris about her students. “It is a little bit of I guess anxiety on my part worrying like ‘What are we going to do for these kids? How are we going to make it better?’”

Kris said she would like to see more counselors in schools because she believes talking about one’s pain and struggles is medicinal. Keyidlee found that to be true in simply talking to her.

“She actually cares about everyone and you know from a teacher that’s different,” Keydilee said about Kris. “I don’t see her as a teacher. I see her like a mother figure, and she would just be there, listen and help me out.”

Keydilee said she’s opened up to Kris about her past, growing up in North Carolina without her mother and the pain of not living with her dad.

“My dad got deported in 2017 while I was working at a summer camp,” Keydilee said.

He didn’t say good-bye, she remembered. He notified her via text message that he had been deported. She was overwhelmed with sadness and it triggered her depression, she said.

“As soon as my dad left, that was like the only person that could protect me from everything,” Keydilee said. “And as soon as [he] left I was all alone in a way.”

Keydilee said she never confessed to her father about the abuse but she always felt protected around him. She said she’d been abused for years, by a family member, and didn’t know how to escape it.

“I was lost. I was completely lost. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to act,” Keydilee said. “I would go to school and just became really depressed and started hurting myself and wanting to die really bad.”

Keydilee didn’t think she’d live past the age of 19, she said. She spent years going in and out of hospitals and saw a number of different psychiatrists and counselors. It got so bad that in September 2018 she downed a handful of pills in an attempt to take her life. However her brother walked in at the right time.

“He walked in and saw me, like all the bottles everywhere,” Keydilee said. “Then I just broke loose and told him that I was being sexually abused.”

It was around this same time that Keydilee had been texting her mom who lived in Michigan. She told her mom what was happening and that she needed help. Her mom suggested that she live in Michigan with her. Within weeks Keydilee was in Burr Oak.

“For her first day she was very quiet. She blended in quickly,” Kris said. “When a new kid comes in you want to make them feel welcomed but you don’t want to also make them standout if they doing want to.”

Keydilee said in the beginning she felt like the awkward kid. However she quickly learned that everyone was like family. And when she opened up about her past, people cared.

“Like the teachers, everyone and knowing that people actually cared about me even if they don’t know me, actually made me feel really good,” Keydilee said. “It’s a small community but it’s an amazing community.”

Now, Keydilee said she sees the "light in the darkness." Since taking the survey, she continues to meet with counselors. Her mom provides a calm and supportive atmosphere at home, she added. And she dreams of teaching music at Burr Oak.

“I really believed that I would die before the age of 19,” she said. “But after everything, therapy and friends helping me out, I feel like I’m gonna live, grow, have a family.”