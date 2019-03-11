× Hockey, Hops and Hope to raise money for Easterseals Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich. – You still have time to get tickets for the 9th annual Hockey, Hops, and Hope, a fundraiser to benefit Easterseals Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Griffins will host the event March 12 from 6-30 to 9 p.m. at the Fox Hyundai KIA on 28th street in Grand Rapids.

Griffins players and coaches will serve over 100 varieties of wine and craft beer samples to guests at the event. There will be live music, a dinner and silent auction with items like tickets to the Detroit Pistons and even a vacation.

Tickets are $50 each, or $80 for two of them. To learn more information and purchase tickets click here.